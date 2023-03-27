CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school district in Cambria County showed its support for the largest student-run philanthropy by holding its first-ever Mini-THON.

During Penn Cambria School District’s Mini-THON from the weekend of March 25 to the 26, they raised thousands of dollars that will go towards Four Diamonds for cancer research and help pay the medical bills of families affected by pediatric cancer.

Penn Cambria School District’s Mini-THON raises $11,890 for the fight against pediatric cancer. Photo via Penn Cambria School District Twitter

Penn Cambria School District’s Mini-THON raises $11,890 for the fight against pediatric cancer. Photo via Penn Cambria School District Twitter

Thanks to the student council for organizing the event, the district was able to raise a total of $11,890.

“We are very proud of the students, faculty and staff that participated in our Mini-THON this past weekend,” Superintendent William Marshall said.

Adding to that, Marshall said that the Mini-THON event will be an annual one.

“Our students continue to leave their legacy on or school and our communities,” Marshall said. “This is now an event that will be an annual tradition here at PCHS and will positively impact so many for many years to come.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Penn State’s THON has raised over $200 million for Four Diamonds, including a record breaking $15,006,132.46 this year.