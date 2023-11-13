BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through the generosity of Girls Night Out, Penn Highlands Tyrone is offering free mammograms for women in Blair County.

The screenings will be held on Tuesday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Imaging Department at Penn Highlands Tyrone (187 Hospital Drive). The free mammogram will be available to individuals with or without insurance.

The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend annual mammography screenings for all average-risk women starting at ages 40. You must be a resident of Blair County to receive the free screening.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 814 – 375 – 4636. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

“We want to make it easy and convenient for women to have their annual screenings,” Leah Smith, RT(R)(CT)(M), Women’s Imaging System Supervisor with Penn Highlands Healthcare said. “Mammograms can usually detect lumps in the breast before they can even be felt which enables the cancer to be treated at an earlier stage before it can spread to other parts of the body.”