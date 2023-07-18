CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an emergency, time can be the difference between life and death, and at Penn Highlands DuBois they are now capable of providing more care options.

Penn Highlands DuBois has announced they have been accredited as a Level II Trauma Center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF), effective August 1, 2023. It is the only Level II Trauma Center in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Accredited trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. In addition, accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life-threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

“These patients need the highest level of care,” Dr. Philip Vuocolo an Acute Care and Trauma Surgeon at Penn Highlands DuBois said. “The bad part of that is that you have somebody who’s potentially 10 minutes away but waits an hour to get definitive care and sometimes in a critical trauma patient minutes make the difference between life and death.”

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers:

Level 1 –

Provides the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists

The center requires research and surgical residency programs.

Level II –

Centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists

Comprehensive care for acute trauma patients

Immediate access to operating rooms and more

Level III –

Does not require neurosurgeons

Provides prompt assessments, management, surgery, and stabilization for trauma patients

Level IV –

Does not require neurosurgeons

Provides Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) to trauma patients before transfer to a higher level of care

The Level II Trauma Center accreditation comes just three months after Penn Highlands DuBois opened a $21.5 million state-of-the-art Emergency Department (ED) off of South Main Street across from the DuBois Community Medical Building. The new ED includes four trauma treatment bays. The second floor offers a Neurological /Trauma Intensive Care Unit with 20 private patient rooms.

The level two accreditation follows new training for staff and a chance for them to grow their skills.

“We’ve increased their opportunity to get certified in their specialty areas and we’ve celebrated that,” Chief Nursing Officer Jill Muir said. “We increased the number of certified nurses robustly this year, and we’re going to continue to support that, we’re very excited.”

Dr. Vuocolo added that when patients receive trauma care close to home, it reduces the time to definitive treatment and also reduces stress on their family and friends who may otherwise have to travel to where their loved one is receiving care.

“We can keep people close to home, their families don’t have to travel over snowy roads, 3 hours to Pittsburgh or wherever. So it impacts the families as well as the patients,” Vuocolo said.

Officials say all of this couldn’t be done without community support

“Penn Highlands is incredibly grateful for all of the support that we’ve received from the community around our trauma program,” Penn Highlands DuBois President Will Chinn said.

In the end, Penn Highlands has one goal.

“We’re doing this to save lives and to be compliant with our mission of exemplary care, essentially in the community-based system with special attention to reverence for life,” Vuocolo said.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Penn Highlands Tyrone — that have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Penn Highlands State College, a new, state-of-the-art, technically advanced hospital, is slated to open in 2024. The health system’s business continuum also includes a home care agency, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.