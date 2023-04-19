CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 2018, Penn Highlands DuBois began construction of its new emergency department. Fast forward to now, and doors are set to open this week.

Penn Highlands DuBois staged a ribbon-cutting ceremony and held an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour to signal the completion of its new $21,500,000 million Emergency Department (ED) and Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit. It officially opens on Thursday, April 20.

The expansion and modernization created a state-of-the-art, two-story ED that will efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the residents of Clearfield County and surrounding regions. But, this also comes with changes. The new emergency department entrance will be on South Main St.

“One of our top priorities here at Penn Highlands is to provide advanced medicine and equip our facilities with the latest technology to help attract the best physicians, nurses and staff so that the people of Dubois and our entire region can receive the care that they need in the in the newest facilities to provide that care,” Shaun Sheehan DO, Corporate Director of Emergency Services for Penn Highlands Healthcare said.

“At Penn Highlands DuBois, we strive to provide the advanced care, equip our facilities with the latest technology and recruit the best physicians, nurses, and extenders so that the people in the communities we serve can receive the care they need close to home,” John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois said. “Our goal is to provide the people in this region with world-class care so they do not have to travel far when they are ill or injured,” he said.

When patients enter the ED, a separate entrance provides greater privacy. The new area includes an expanded registration area and a large, comfortable waiting room.

The treatment area includes:

· An eight-bay Vertical Care Unit for patients with minor ailments to receive expedited care.

· Nineteen treatment rooms in a circular design with multiple nurses’ stations.

· Four trauma treatment bays so that people can receive care in their own community.

· Four rooms to support patients with behavioral health needs.

· Treatment rooms with greater privacy for patients who require special treatment such as children and assault victims.

In addition, the project includes a 20-room Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit on the second floor for neurosurgery patients and those who need post-trauma care.

The trauma bays are spectacular, The access that they give you to be able to perform critical care within the emergency department,” Sheehan said.

With the expansion, Penn Highlands officials hope patients will have a better and faster experience.

“Our hope is that that layout will allow us to get patients seen faster and disposition home faster for better experience within the emergency department,” Sheehan said.

For patients arriving by personal vehicles, convenient parking is located adjacent to the ED entrance for easier accessibility. The expansion also includes a large ambulance bay to accommodate four ambulances at once and a second helipad to accommodate two medical helicopters simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to have the renovation completed for our community,” Mr. Sutika said. “When people visit the Penn Highlands DuBois ED, they will immediately notice that the technically advanced environment complements the high level of care we deliver.”