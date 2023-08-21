CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local hospital in DuBois is under new leadership and it comes at a challenging time for healthcare workers.

William Chinn just recently stepped into the role of President at Penn Highlands DuBois and he’s already taking steps toward change while reaffirming priorities for patients and staff.

“Safety is our top priority. So excellent care and making sure that we’re taking care of patients is always paramount for us,” Chinn said. “That’s really my number one focus is making sure that we’re providing excellent quality care and that comes from making sure we’ve got the right people in place leading different departments and managing aspects of the hospital.”

One aspect the hospital needs to manage is resources. Just when we thought COVID-19 was winding down, the hospital announced cases are climbing again. However, Chinn reassures they’re ready.

“All of our staff are well-trained, have all the protective gear and the right focus to make sure that we minimize any transmission and provide good care for the patients that we have,” Chinn said.

Penn Highlands consists of eight hospitals and a ninth is being built right now. It’s a period of challenges, but also growth.

“It’s a really fun time here for Penn Highlands. We’ve got a lot clinically that’s going to really impact the community and continue to provide excellent care,” Chinn said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This includes a new emergency department and a new Level 2 Trauma Accreditation and it comes amid a national nursing shortage. So Chinn is reaching far beyond the region to recruit.

“We are working to create partnerships and bring in nurses from other countries that are highly qualified, highly trained right here to DuBois and bring in just excellent care to the community,” Chinn said.

Now that Chinn has a few weeks under his belt, he’s ready to move forward and is looking to grow in more ways than one.