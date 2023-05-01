PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands has announced that they have lifted the mask mandate at their facilities that have been in effect for over three years.

The decision was announced on Monday, May 1, and lifted the mandate that was in place at their hospitals, outpatient facilities, long-term care facilities, personal care facilities and physician offices.

“With COVID-19 community transmission levels and hospital admissions declining, the time is right to lift the mask mandate at our health system,” Trina Abla, DO, MBA, System Chief Medical Officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare said.

Alba added that masks are still encouraged for people who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or those that care for someone of high risk. Penn Highlands Healthcare employees and physicians will continue to wear masks in clinical settings where masks are typically required.

“Our goal is to keep our patients, visitors, employees, physicians and volunteers safe. We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and make adjustments to our policies accordingly,” Dr. Abla added.