STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is continuing construction on a new hospital and medical office building in State College.

The health system broke ground at Penn Highlands Healthcare State College in Feb. 2022. The $70 million building is located directly off I-99 on Colonnade Boulevard.

“Penn Highlands State College will be our ninth hospital,” Regional Market President Rhonda Halstead said. “It will be the first hospital that we have built from the ground up.”

The hospital portion of the facility will include an emergency department with 10 private treatment rooms for prompt assessment and expert care, a surgical department with three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room. It will also feature a medical imaging department and a Pulmonary Function Lab.

The connected 32,000-square foot medical office building will include a QCare Walk-in Clinic, Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center, Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Penn Highlands Heart Center and Penn Highlands Lung Center. There will also be lab services and a pharmacy.

“With lung care, we’ll be bringing probably the only hospital in the greater area to have two different diagnostic robots for lung treatment,” Dave Trudell said.

180 people will be employed at the center in addition to around 40 physicians and providers. Halstead said most of those new employees will be hired right from the Centre Region.

“We’ve been in the healthcare settings in different regions and different communities for over a hundred years, so I think we have a really good sense of what the community needs and how to provide that care to our community,” Halstead said.

If all goes as planned, the hospital will be open by summer 2024.