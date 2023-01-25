JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is offering two free opportunities for the public to visit their police academy.

On Feb. 15 and again on March 8, there will be open houses at the police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Richland Campus. Each open house will run from 6 – 7 p.m.

During the open house, community members will learn about the Penn Highlands Police Academy and the opportunities they offer prescreening testing requirements and more.

The next set of classes for the police academy is set to begin in September 2023.

For more information about Penn Highlands Police Academy, visit their website.