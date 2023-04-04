CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A nationwide nursing shortage accelerated by the COVID Pandemic is causing problems in the region, forcing hospitals to find new strategies to find the help they need.

In DuBois, Penn Highlands Healthcare is now offering a “Return to Work” Nursing Residency to help nurses return to the workforce. They just like the majority of the country are fighting the nursing shortage problems.

“It is affecting Penn Highlands because we do lose nurses for various different reasons, traveling other occupations so we are trying to rebuild our employed nursing resources,” Heather Franci, Chief Nursing Officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare said.

The Return to Work Residency is an accelerated educational option that focuses on nurses who already have completed a nursing degree program. It focuses on courses that will assist nurses who have been out of the field for a significant amount of time to regain the necessary knowledge to care for patients again. By utilizing the experience and knowledge already gained, the program eliminates portions of a typical college curriculum.

Students will participate in five weeks of courses which begin with didactics and progress to clinicals. Following completion of the program, depending on the employment area, additional educational needs may be required.

The Return to Work Residency program reviews various content including neurology, respiratory care, cardiac care, and more.

“I would like to encourage nurses that may have left to raise a family, take care of a family member to come back into the community,” Franci said. “Historically researching data shows that that doesn’t primarily happen so by developing this program we’re hoping to encourage these individuals back into the workforce.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Once a nurse completes the program, there are various job opportunities available at Penn Highlands hospitals and skilled nursing facilities including full- and part-time positions as well as casual schedules.

For more information, contact Nichole Unch at NSUnch@phhealthcare.org or 814-375-7725