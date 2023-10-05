DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Women in the DuBois area will have an opportunity to receive free breast and cervical screenings to promote women’s health during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Penn Highlands Breast Care Services and Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN are conducting these free screenings at the Center of Excellence on Hospital Ave in DuBois on Wed. Oct. 25.

The screenings are being held as a way to promote women’s health and raise awareness for breast cancer.

To qualify for these free screenings, a person must be a resident of Pa., aged 40 to 64, have a gross household income at or below 250% of federal poverty guidelines, and must be uninsured or underinsured with financial hardhip or enrolled in Medicaid Family Planning Services program.

Those looking to receive a screening must be a biological female, however, transgender women who are taking hormones and transgender men who still have breasts may also qualify.

For more information, contact Danielle Assalone, RN, BSN at 814-371-1900.

“We want to make it easy and convenient for women to have their annual screenings,” said Ashley Parsons MSN, FNP, MP-C, IBCLC, NCMP, a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner with Penn Highlands Life`s Journey OB/GYN. “Mammograms can usually detect lumps in the breast before they can even be felt which enables the cancer to be treated at an earlier stage before it can spread to other parts of the body.”

To schedule an appointment, call 888-920-4636.