CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions.
Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses.
The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six months and one year as long as the new hire remains on the payroll at the originally committed FTE level.
The positions available and bonuses vary at each of the eight Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals which include:
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Penn Highlands Clearfield
- Penn Highlands Connellsville
- Penn Highlands DuBois
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Penn Highlands Tyrone.
To explore career opportunities, visit www.phhealthcare.org/careers.