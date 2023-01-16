CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions.

Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses.

The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six months and one year as long as the new hire remains on the payroll at the originally committed FTE level.

The positions available and bonuses vary at each of the eight Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals which include:

Penn Highlands Brookville

Penn Highlands Clearfield

Penn Highlands Connellsville

Penn Highlands DuBois

Penn Highlands Elk

Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Penn Highlands Mon Valley

Penn Highlands Tyrone.

To explore career opportunities, visit www.phhealthcare.org/careers.