JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College announced Wednesday, April 19 they received a donation of a police cruiser from the South Fork Borough Police Department.

The vehicle, which is an out-of-service but fully functional cruiser will be used to support the training and education of future law enforcement officers.

With the donation, the Penn Highlands Police Academy will be able to provide more hands-on training to cadets in a “real-world setting.”

“We are grateful to the South Fork Borough Police Department for this generous donation,” Dennis Miller, Penn Highlands Police Academy Director, said. “This police cruiser will provide our cadets with invaluable training and hands-on experience that will prepare the next generation of police officers.”

To find out more about the Police Academy at Penn Highlands Community College, visit their website.