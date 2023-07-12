JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)- A program that grants 32 scholarships annually to Pennsylvania Highlands Community College incoming students was just granted a check for over $50,000.

On July 2, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College president Dr. Steve Nunez and members of his cabinet were presented with a check for the “Supporting Scholars” program from the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation.

“We are aiming to attract some of the best and brightest students from local high schools where

they will earn an affordable, accessible, and quality education here at Penn Highlands,” Dr. Nunez said. “It is very generous for the Penn Highlands Foundation, made up entirely of

volunteers, to spend their time raising money to support this scholarship program. We are really

blessed to have such dedicated Directors of the Foundation Board.”

This donation will be spread amongst three scholarships that are to be awarded to at least 16 high school seniors.

The awards include:

The Destination Graduation Scholarship ($1,000 per semester to a minimum of one student annually)

The Emerging Leader Scholarship ($1,000 per semester to 13 students annually)

The Presidential Scholarship ($3,000 per semester to two students annually)

More information on each scholarship and how to apply to each can be found on the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College website.

This marks the first time the College Foundation will have fundraised money for the scholarship funds. Previously, Pennsylvania Highlands had provided students with scholarships money that came from the annual operating expense budget.

“We’re very pleased that we were able to make this significant donation as a result of all of our fundraising activities over the years that helped the College fulfill its mission,” Jeffrey Wood said, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation Board President.

Other scholarships for the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College are funded by local businesses, area philanthropists, Pennsylvania Highlands staff and faculty and Foundation fundraisers.