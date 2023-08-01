STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Construction for the new Penn Highlands State College hospital has been underway since 2022 and it’s now set to open in 2024.

The $70 million project is bringing doctors and medical providers to the area who will deliver care in state-of-the-art facilities. The hospital will be located at Colonnade Boulevard in State College.

“The new Penn Highlands State College hospital and medical office building are in a great location making them easily accessible for the people in the tri-county area so they can have expert care in advanced facilities without having to travel far,” Rhonda Halstead, Regional Market President for the Central Region at Penn Highlands Healthcare said.

Here’s what the hospital will offer:

10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room for assessment and care.

State-of-the-art Surgical Department with three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room.

18 modern, private inpatient rooms.

Medical Imaging Department that utilizes the latest technology for the sharpest images.

Pulmonary Function Lab for expert screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Innovative therapies for advanced care.

A patient-centric design and atmosphere.

State College Medical Office Building Services and Providers:

A QCare Walk-in Clinic providing expert care for infants to seniors.

Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center.

Cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach.

Nationally respected oncologists.

Multidisciplinary care including advanced medical oncology/infusion services.

State-of-the art radiation services.

Technologically advanced linear accelerator that delivers radiation to cancerous tumors with pinpoint accuracy sparing the healthy tissue nearby.

Skilled and compassionate family medicine, pediatric and specialty care physicians.

Penn Highlands Lifes Journey OB/GYN services providing care for every stage of a womans life.

Womens Medical Imaging staffed by professionals who understand a womans special needs.

Penn Highlands Lung Center providing advanced screenings, diagnostics and treatments.

Penn Highlands Heart Center offering specialized heart care close to home.

Laboratory Services for quick, convenient and accurate diagnosis.

Retail pharmacy with convenient drive-thru service.

“This is an exciting time as Penn Highlands State College continues to take shape,” Mrs. Halstead said. “We are looking forward to when the hospital and medical office building are completed and the physicians and providers are onsite so that the people in Centre County and surrounding regions can take full advantage of emergency care and specialty services Penn Highlands State College will offer.”

To learn more about the hospital, visit the Penn Highlands State College website.