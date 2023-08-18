CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 21st annual Cambria County College Fair will be offering over 50 representatives this year for students, parents and members of the community looking to further their education.

Students and parents are invited to join visit the fair, which will be on Sept. 19 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. inside the main gym of the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Richland Campus.

This year the community can expect to see four-year universities, technical schools, business colleges, cosmetology schools and more at the fair.

“This is a great opportunity for local high school juniors and seniors, plus anyone looking to find a new school or career, to come and see what is available,” Hannah Ross, Admissions Specialist at Pennsylvania Highlands, said. “There will be a lot of vendors to talk to, with a widespread variety of representatives coming from outside the state as well. There will be many chances to gain knowledge from different perspectives at this event.”

The representatives will be on hand to meet with and assist all guests regarding their educational career and needs.

For more information on the representatives that will be at the fair, visit Penn Highland’s website.