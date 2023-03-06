JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be hosting a free trivia night and everyone is invited to attend.

The cybersecurity trivia event will take place on Saturday, March 25 at their Richland campus from Noon to 4 p.m.

The event will cover:

Introduction to Cybersecurity

Types of Cyber Threats

Best Practices for Protection

Social Media Risks

Email Security

Wireless Network Security

Passwords

Backup and Recovery

Mobile Device Security

Online Shopping and Banking

Emerging Cyber Threats

Cybersecurity Laws and Regulations

Attendees will learn how to protect themselves and avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime. Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is a part of the PC4A Consortium.

The goal of PC4A is to support and strengthen the cybersecurity workforce in the United States of America. Learn more about PC4A by visiting the Pa Community College Consortium website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For additional information, please visit pennh.cc/cybersecurityevent.