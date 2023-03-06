JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be hosting a free trivia night and everyone is invited to attend.
The cybersecurity trivia event will take place on Saturday, March 25 at their Richland campus from Noon to 4 p.m.
The event will cover:
- Introduction to Cybersecurity
- Types of Cyber Threats
- Best Practices for Protection
- Social Media Risks
- Email Security
- Wireless Network Security
- Passwords
- Backup and Recovery
- Mobile Device Security
- Online Shopping and Banking
- Emerging Cyber Threats
- Cybersecurity Laws and Regulations
Attendees will learn how to protect themselves and avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime. Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is a part of the PC4A Consortium.
The goal of PC4A is to support and strengthen the cybersecurity workforce in the United States of America. Learn more about PC4A by visiting the Pa Community College Consortium website.
For additional information, please visit pennh.cc/cybersecurityevent.