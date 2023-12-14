CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is moving east with a new branch.

The school announced on Tuesday that they are establishing a new branch and partnership in Centre County.

Officials said a location in Bellefonte is planned and will offer different associate degrees: Early Childhood Education (A.A.), IT Network Administration (A.A.S.), and Entrepreneurship (A.A.S.).

In a new partnership, high school students at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology (CPI) will be able to transfer courses to the community college. This includes a total of 16 credits in Early Childhood Education, three courses for nine credits in Network Administration and up to 15 credits of technical electives for Entrepreneurship.

“The partnership really allows us to share students,” Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez said. “Those students can come to us, finish that degree and then they can get those complimentary skills that they would not be able to necessarily get at CPI.”

The college said if CPI students complete the CISCO Academy Certification exam, they can obtain additional credit in Network Administration.

“The college is really about service and it’s about helping communities,” Nunez said. “We love partnering with organizations that are like-minded and those organizations that want to improve the quality of life of their employees, improve the quality of life of students that are graduating from high school, want to help their businesses. We can be there to help them do that.”

The expansion is Penn Highlands’ first-ever collaboration with a vocational school in Centre County. Nunez said the Bellefonte branch could open as early as fall 2024.