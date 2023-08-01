CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year, the largest outdoor agricultural exhibit in Pennsylvania will return to Centre County from Aug. 8-10.

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will take place at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs located at 2710 Pine Grove Road in Pennsylvania Furnace.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the activities will be open from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday’s hours will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Thursday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The expo — expected to attract around 45,000 visitors — will feature a variety of displays and presentations as well as a trade show, youth activities, ongoing research tours and more, according to Penn State.

The event will feature nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits, crop displays, machinery demonstrations, guided research tours, family and youth activities, horse exhibitions, workshops and the Pasto Agricultural Museum.

Food vendors will also be present, serving hot sandwiches, lemonade, ice cream and fried items, among other treats, according to Penn State.

A map with all of the event locations can be found on the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences website.

Both admission and parking are free, according to Penn State. More information about where to park can be found here.

Here are the scheduled events from Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Shaver’s Creek Tent (SC)

Shaver’s Creek Tent: Give You a Close Look at Native Pennsylvania Wildlife Species – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Antique Tractor Display (AT)

Antique Tractor Display – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Yard and Garden Area (YG)

“Ask a Master Gardener” Table – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Demonstration Garden Walks hosted by Centre Co. Master Gardeners – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Youth Activities and Butterfly House – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Education – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners – 10-11 a.m.

Flower Arranging – 11 a.m.-noon

Growing Vegetables in Containers – 1-2 p.m.

Grow Herbs – 2-3 p.m.

Composting 101 – 3-4 p.m.

Pollinator Walk and Talk – 4-5 p.m.

Youth Building (Y)

High Pathogen Avian Influenza (HPAI) Egg-scape – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Governor’s Youth Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pennsylvania 4-H Programs – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PA Dairy Princess and Promotion-Dairy Nutrition and Facts – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PSU Plant Pathology – Plants Get Sick Too! – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PA State Rabbit Breeder’s Association – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ag Safety Demonstration Area (SD)

ATV Safety Demo – 10-11 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

UAV/Drone Usage and Safety Demo – 11 a.m.-noon, 2-3 p.m.

Tours (T)

Russell Larson Research Farm Tours – 9:30-10:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

Multifunctional stream Buffers and Native Grass Field Tour – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Managing Equine Pastures and Drylots – 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m.

Managing Livestock Pastures with Alternative Forages – 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m.

Forest Management Tour: Water, Woods and Wildlife – 1-2:30 p.m.

Finishing Crossbred Beef x Dairy Cattle and American Berkshire Association Prog, Swine – 2-3:30 p.m.

Open Field and High Tunnel Organic Vegetable Production Research – 3-4 p.m.

American National/Farm Family Learning Center (FF)

Solar on the Farm: What it Is and How it Works – 10-10:30 a.m.

Update on the Credit Market for Solar and Renewables – 10:30-11 a.m.

Standalone Solar: Systems for Remote Locations – 11-11:30 a.m.

Making Solar Work for Farms in PA – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Soil Organic Matter and Cover Crop-Based Nitrogen Recommendation for Corn – 1-1:45 p.m.

Family Building (F)

Tomatoes/Salsa Let’s Preserve – 11 a.m.-noon

Apple Pancakes – 10-11 a.m.

Tick Repellent Demonstration – 1-2 p.m.

Crunchy Thai and Quinoa Salad – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Importance of Suicide Prevention Education – 4-4:30 p.m.

College Exhibits Building Theatre (CT)

Understanding the Diversity, Distribution and Abundance of Wildlife Bee Pollinators – 10:30-11 a.m.

Avian Flu Updates – 11-11:30 a.m.

Exploring Learning Performance and Reproductive Success in Farmland Songbirds – 1:30-2 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Research Updates – 2-2:30 p.m.

Soil Health and Soil Microbes-Panel Discussion and Q&A with Ag Scientists – 2:30-3 p.m.

Joseph D. Harrington Building (JDH)

Hay Show Display and Contest – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PA Farm Bureau Building (PFB)

Cornhole Tournament (registration begins 30 minutes prior to start) – 10-10:30 a.m., 1:30-2 p.m.

Kid’s Tractor Pull (Age Groups: 4 & under, ages 5 & 6 and ages 7 & 8) – 11:30 a.m.-noon, 3-3:30 p.m.

Equipment Demo

Hay Mowing and Tedding – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cover Crop/Planting Green Demo – 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Silage Chopping and Bagging – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hay Raking, Baling and Bale Handling – 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Main Horse Arena (MHA)

Bear Hill Horse Logging – 10:30-11 a.m., 4-4:30 p.m.

PA State Police Mounted Patrol – 11-11:30 a.m., 2-2:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch, Spring Mount Percherons – 11:30 a.m.-noon

4H Team Horse Power – 1-2 p.m.

Gaited Horse Demo – 2:30- 3 p.m.

Handling and Training a Young Horse – 3-4 p.m.

Red Barn Annex (RB)

Town Hall Session with College of Ag Sciences Dean Rick Roush and Pa Department of Ag Secretary Russell Redding – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pa Department of Agriculture Panel Discussion – Growing the Next Generation! – 1-2:30 p.m.

Pasto Museum (P)

Penn State Ag Alumni Ice Cream Social – noon-2 p.m.

Rural Health and Safety Tent (HS)

Pesticide Storage, Security and Transporation – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Pesticide Spills Happen-What should you do? – 1:30-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Shaver’s Creek Tent (SC)

Shaver’s Creek Tent: Give You a Close Look at Native Pennsylvania Wildlife Species – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Antique Tractor Display (AT)

Antique Tractor Display – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Yard and Garden Area (YG)

“Ask a Master Gardener” Table – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Demonstration Garden Walks hosted by Centre Co. Master Gardeners – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Youth Activities and Butterfly House – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Education – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners – 10-11 a.m.

Composting 101 – 11 a.m.-noon

Growing Vegetables in Containers – 1-2 p.m.

Grow Herbs – 2-3 p.m.

Flower Arranging – 3-4 p.m.

Get Down and Dirty with Soil – 4-5 p.m.

Youth Building (Y)

High Pathogen Avian Influenza (HPAI) Egg-scape – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Governor’s Youth Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

PA State Rabbit Breeder’s Association – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pennsylvania 4-H Programs – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PA Dairy Princess and Promotion-Dairy Nutrition and Facts – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PSU Plant Pathology – Plants Get Sick Too! – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tours (T)

Open Field and High Tunnel Organic Vegetable Production Research – 9-10 a.m.

Forest Management Tour: Water, Woods and Wildlife – 9-10:30 a.m., 3-4:30 p.m.

Russell Larson Research Farm Tours – 9:30-10:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m.

Finishing Crossbred Beef x Dairy Cattle and American Berkshire Association Prog, Swine – 10-11:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m.

Managing Equine Pastures and Drylots – 10:30-noon, 2:30-4 p.m.

Managing Livestock Pastures with Alternative Forages – 10:30 a.m.-noon. 12:30-2 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m.

Multifunctional Stream Buffers and Native Grass Field Tour – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Ag Safety Demonstration Area (SD)

Ag Rescue Demonstration: Power-Take Off Entanglement – 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m.

American National/Farm Family Learning Center (FF)

Soil Organic Matter and Cover Crop-Based Nitrogen Recommendations for Corn – 1-1:45 p.m.

Family Building (F)

Persian-Style Grilled Vegetables – 10-11 a.m.

Smart Choice Smart Use Health Insurance Literacy Overview – 11 a.m.-noon

DWD Broccoli Salad – noon-1 p.m.

Tick Talk – 1-2 p.m.

Quick Dill Pickles, Let’s PReserve – 2-3 p.m.

Penn State Dermatology: Skin Cancer and Sun Safety – 3-4 p.m.

Ginger Lime Watermelon Salad – 4-5 p.m.

Thrive Parenting Program Overview – 5-6 p.m.

Skin Cancer Screening Clinic-Lion Mobile Clinic behind Family Building – 5-7 p.m.

Joseph D. Harrington Building (JDH)

Hay Show Display and Contest – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Demonstration and Tour: Water Wellhead Safety – 10-10:30 a.m.

Maze Area (CM)

Corn Maze – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

PA Farm Bureau Building (PFB)

Cornhole Tournament (registration begins 30 minutes prior to start) – 10-10:30 a.m., 1:30-2 p.m.

Kid’s Tractor Pull (Age Groups: 4 & under, ages 5 & 6 and ages 7 & 8) – 11:30 a.m.-noon, 3-3:30 p.m.

Equipment Demo

Hay Mowing and Tedding – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cover Crop/Planting Green Demo – 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Silage Chopping and Bagging – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hay Raking, Baling and Bale Handling – 2:15-3:15 p.m.

College Exhibits Building Theatre (CT)

Understanding the Diversity, Distribution and Abundance of Wild Bee Pollinators – 10:30-11 a.m.

Avian Flu Updates – 11-11:30 a.m.

Bacteria Township: An Exploration of the Microbial Communities Living in PA Soil – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Spotted Lanternfly – noon-12:30 p.m.

Crossbreeding Sheep or Goats for Improved Performance – 12:30-1 p.m.

Updates from Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, Chair U.S. House Committee on Agriculture – 2-3:30 p.m.

Main Horse Arena (MHA)

Bear Hill Horse Logging – 10-10:30 a.m., 3-3:30 p.m.

Paso Fino Horses – 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m.

Miniature Horses Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Assoc. Youth Ambassadors – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Keystone Dressage and Combined Training Drill team – 12:30-1 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch, Spring Mount Percherons – 1-1:30 p.m.

Equine Extravaganza: Salute to American/Mini Jumping Derby/Draft Horse Hitch – 6-7 p.m.

Red Barn Annex (RB)

Joint Information Meeting of the PA House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committees on the 2023 Federal Farm Bill – 10 a.m.-noon

PA Small Business Development Ag Center Seminars – 1-2 p.m.

Rural Health and Safety Tent (HS)

Assistive Technology Demonstrations – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Free Blood Pressure Readings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Cartoid Artery Assessments – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Vision Screenings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Liver Screenings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pesticide Storage, Security and Transportation 11:30 a.m.-noon

Pesticide Spills Happen-What should you do? – 1:30-2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Shaver’s Creek Tent (SC)

Shaver’s Creek Tent: Give You a Close Look at Native Pennsylvania Wildlife Species – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Antique Tractor Display (AT)

Antique Tractor Display – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equine Exhibit Building (EB)

4-H Equine Quiz Bowl – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Yard and Garden Area (YG)

“Ask a Master Gardener” Table – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Demonstration Garden Walks hosted by Centre Co. Master Gardeners – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Youth Activities and Butterfly House – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Education – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Top Ten Garden Myths and MisConceptions – 10-11 a.m.

Building a Raised Garden Bed – 11 a.m.-noon

Get Dpwm and Dirty with Soil – 1-2 p.m.

Youth Building (Y)

High Pathogen Avian Influenza (HPAI) Egg-scape – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Governor’s Youth Council on Hunting, Fishing and Conservation – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

PA State Rabbit Breeder’s Association – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pennsylvania 4-H Programs – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

PA Dairy Princess and Promotion-Dairy Nutrition and Facts – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

PSU Plant Pathology – Plants Get Sick Too! – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tours (T)

Forest Management Tour: Water, Woods and Wildlife – 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m.

Russell Larson Research Farm Tours – 9:30-10:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

Finishing Crossbred Beef x Dairy Cattle and American Berkshire Association Prog, Swine – 10-11:30 a.m.

Managing Equine Pastures and Drylots – 10:30 a.m.-noon, 12:30-2 p.m.

Multifunctional Stream Buffers and Native Grass Field Tour – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Managing Livestock Pasture with Alternative Forages – 12:30-2 p.m.

Open Field and High Tunnel Organic Vegetable Production Research – 3-4 p.m.

Ag Safety Demonstration Area (SD)

ATV Safety Demo – 10-11 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

UAV/Drone Usage and Safety Demp – 11 a.m.-noon, 2-3 p.m.

Penn State Pullers Quarter Scale Tractor Team – 1-2 p.m.

American National/Farm Family Learning Center (FF)

Century Farm Awards Presentations – 10 a.m.-noon

Soil Organic Matter and Cover Crop-Based Nitrogen Recommendations for Corn – 1-1:45 p.m.

Family Building (F)

Strawberry Jam Let’s Preserve – 10-11 a.m.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mental Health First Aid – 1-2 p.m.

Joseph D. Harrington Building (JDH)

Hay Show Display and Contest – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Demonstration and Tour: Water Wellhead Safety – 10-10:30 a.m.

Maze Area (CM)

Corn Maze – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

PA Farm Bureau Building (PFB)

Cornhole Tournament (registration begins 30 minutes prior to start) – 10-10:30 a.m.

Kid’s Tractor Pull (Age Groups: 4 & under, ages 5 & 6 and ages 7 & 8) – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Equipment Demo (ED)

Hay Mowing and Tedding – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cover Crop/Planting Green Demo – 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Silage Chopping and Bagging – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hay Raking, Baling and Bale Handling – 2:15-3:15 p.m.

College Exhibits Building Theatre (CT)

Current Projects and Facts about Bee Nutrition-Grozinger Lab Research Update – 10-10:30 a.m.

Understanding the Diversity, Distribution and Abundance of Wild Bee Pollinators – 10:30-11 a.m.

Avoiding Death and Disease in Pet Poultry and Backyard Flocks – 11-11:30 a.m.

Avian Flu Updates – noon-12:30 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Predators – 12:30-1 p.m.

Main Horse Arena (MHA)

Handling and Training the Young Horse, Penn State – 10-11 a.m.

Bear Hill Horse Logging – 11-11:30 a.m., 2:30-3 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch, Spring Mount Percherons – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Gaited Horse Demo – 1-1:30 p.m.

4H Team Horse Power, Penn State – 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Rural Health and Safety Tent (HS)

Free Cartoid Artery Assessments – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Blood Pressures Readings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Vision Screenings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free Liver screenings – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Assistive Technology Demonstrations – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pesticide Storage, Security and Transportation – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Pesticide Spills Happen-What should you do? – 1:30-2 p.m.

More information, including details about specific events, can be found on Penn State’s Ag Progress Days website.