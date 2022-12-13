ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– As Penn State Altoona’s current Chancellor’s time is coming to an end, the branch campus announced who will be filling the position.

Former Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Academic Operations at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania Ron Darbeau will be the new Chancellor starting Jan. 3, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Darbeau will replace Lori J. Bechtel-Wherry who has held the title since 2005 and has worked over 38 years for Penn State.

“I am both grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated faculty, staff and administrators at Penn State Altoona to capitalize on the wonderful legacy left by the inimitable Lori Bechtel-Wherry,” said Darbeau. “It is a singular honor to accept the leadership of this campus in its continuing mission that highlights student success, academic excellence, diversity, sustainability and community engagement — values which resonate strongly with my own. With the support of the campus community and its extended family, I intend to usher in a period of prosperity and strategic growth for Penn State Altoona.” Ron Darbeau

Darbeau’s qualifications also include being a physical organic chemist where he has secured millions in funding for research, heading the Department of Chemistry and Physics at McNeese State University for 12 years, and he is also a member of the American Chemical Society. As a member Darbeau has won awards and has even served on local and national boards such as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Regional Advisory Council.

“We look forward to welcoming Ron to Penn State, where he will draw on his career success as an administrator in higher education to shape the future of Penn State Altoona,” Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses and Executive Chancellor Kelly Austin said. “His longstanding experience as an educator, researcher and academic leader — particularly in the areas of faculty development, academic and student affairs, and institutional effectiveness — will positively impact Altoona’s campus and community for years to come.”

Darbeau got both master’s and doctoral degrees in organic chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. His bachelor’s degree with honors in chemistry from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus.