ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — $25,000 is going to help Penn State Altoona provide students with clothing as they prepare to enter the workforce.

The John P. and Deedra M. Kazmaier Family Program Endowment to Support Career Services at Penn State Altoona is the first commitment of its kind that the college has seen.

This gift will provide financial support for the career closet which offers appropriate professional clothing for students to use for interviews, networking event, job fairs and conferences.

The career closet service is free for students, and all clothing items are professionally dry-cleaned.

“The familiar expression ‘You don’t get a second chance to make a good first impression’ has special personal meaning to me because an integral part of my lifelong career has focused on helping people to present themselves well,” Dede Kazmaier, who has made a life-long career as a businesswoman and a self-employed professional image consultant, said.

This past academic year, the closet provided over 497 pieces of clothing to 171 students. Those numbers, because of the donation, are expected to increase in the 2023-24 academic year.