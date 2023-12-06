BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You have the chance to attend a Penn State Altoona basketball just by donating a canned good!

According to Penn State Altoona, you can bring a non-perishable food item or canned goods and get in for free. All the donations benefit the Blair County Food Drive.

Both games will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Adler Arena. The women’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s will take place at 7:30.

Both teams will go up against Mount Aloysius.