UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) – The Penn State University Athletic Department announced that some parking for upcoming sports events is sold out for Friday.

Parking at both Stadium West and Jordan East are sold out for Friday, Jan. 20 as the University host the wrestling BJC Dual vs Michigan and men’s hockey game vs. Notre Dame.

Limited parking at Stadium West and Jordan East will be available to fans with a valid Penn State parking permit on a first-come, first-served basis. Those parking at those lots will require ParkMobile prepayments or a valid Penn State Parking permit. Except for fans with a state-issued ADA placard or license plate, day-of-event parking sales will not be available at these lots.

Prepaid parking for the events is now available at East and Eisenhower decks through ParkMobile. Porter North parking will also be open for fans with a valid Penn State permit.

ADA PARKING INFORMATION

ADA parking for both events will be available at the following locations:

Stadium West – southwest corner near the University Drive/Curtin Road intersection

Jordan East – small section across from the Penn State All-Sports Museum and the northernmost row along Curtin Road between Beaver Stadium gates A and B

A state-issued ADA placard or license plate is required, along with a valid Penn State permit, ParkMobile prepayment, or day-of-event cash payment

Day-of-event parking will be available at the Nittany Deck for $10. Additional day-of-event parking locations will be announced before the event date, if available. No shuttle service will be offered from the Nittany Deck, but no-fare CATA Loop or Link service will be available.

EARLY ARRIVAL ENCOURAGED

With very heavy traffic expected, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Event parking areas will open at 4:30 p.m., Pegula Ice Arena doors will open at 5 p.m., and Bryce Jordan Center doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

For more details, check out the full release on the Penn State Athletics website.