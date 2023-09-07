UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has announced that they’ll be requesting an increase in the appropriations for the 2024-25 fiscal year that.

According to their release, if that increase is approved by the Commonwealth, would narrow the per-student funding gap that exists between Penn State and Pennsylvania’s other public universities. On Sept. 7, the Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning recommended for approval a total appropriation request of $483.4 million for 2024-25.

That amount represents an increase of $120.1 million, or 33%, over anticipated 2023-24 state funding. At this time, Penn State’s 2023-24 appropriation is still being reviewed by the state General Assembly.

According to their release, Penn State’s per-student state funding ranks last among the commonwealth’s public universities. The state funding is used to provide a discounted in-state tuition rate that benefits more than 42,000 Pennsylvania-resident undergraduates and their families each year.

Penn State’s total appropriation request for 2024-25 breaks down as follows:

General Support: $368.1 million, General support funding covers core teaching costs in Penn State’s education budget.

$368.1 million, General support funding covers core teaching costs in Penn State’s education budget. gricultural Research and Cooperative Extension : $61.7 million, Agricultural research and extension programs are not funded by tuition. This funding supports Penn State Extension and the vital research conducted by the College of Agricultural Sciences.

: $61.7 million, Agricultural research and extension programs are not funded by tuition. This funding supports Penn State Extension and the vital research conducted by the College of Agricultural Sciences. Emerging and Advanced Technology Initiative : $2 million, This initiative is intended to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness and profitability of Pennsylvania agriculture through emerging technology applications.

: $2 million, This initiative is intended to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness and profitability of Pennsylvania agriculture through emerging technology applications. Pennsylvania College of Technology : $33.1 million, The funding would create broader access to in-demand programs such as nursing, welding, building automation, HVAC, electrical and IT-cybersecurity that are needed by employers across the commonwealth.

: $33.1 million, The funding would create broader access to in-demand programs such as nursing, welding, building automation, HVAC, electrical and IT-cybersecurity that are needed by employers across the commonwealth. Penn State Health and the College of Medicine: $16.1 million, This funding is used for medical assistance to provide access to high-quality health care for citizens with limited financial means.

$16.1 million, This funding is used for medical assistance to provide access to high-quality health care for citizens with limited financial means. Invent Penn State: $2.35 million, This funding would be used to strengthen and grow Invent Penn State’s LaunchBox and Innovation Network, and to further expand access to the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program.

“We have worked very hard as an institution, particularly over the last decade, to minimize tuition increases while also revamping our budget and reducing costs, even in the face of historic inflation and stagnant appropriations. Increased support for Penn State is vital to our students, the communities we impact all across Pennsylvania, and the state’s long-term economic future,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said.