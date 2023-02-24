STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A State College landlord has filed a civil lawsuit against Penn State University and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Rodney Hendricks, of Hendricks Investments, filed the lawsuit on Feb. 16 against the AG’s office and Penn State under barratry. Barratry in legal terms is the act of encouraging lawsuits between others in order to create legal business for one’s personal gain and profit, according to Cornell Law School.

In the lawsuit, it claims that Penn State University pressured students to submit consumer complaints to the Attorney General’s office against Hendricks.

The essence of the lawsuit focuses on “the use of the legal process as a tactical weapon to coerce a desired result that is not the legitimate object of the process.” McGee v. Feeg, 535 A.2d 1020 (Pa. 1987).

Hendricks is looking for over $50,000 in monetary damages as a result of the lawsuit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against Hendricks for complaints against Hendricks from tenants.

According to the Hendricks Investments website, they manage over 100 properties in Centre County.

WTAJ has reached out to Pennsylvania Office for Attorney General and Penn State University for comment on the lawsuit. Penn State University said they do not respond to pending litigations. The Pennsylvania Office for Attorney General has not responded.