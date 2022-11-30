UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State Berkey Creamery announced a new flavor for the first time in four years, but it’s not sticking around forever.

The ice cream parlor located on campus will be selling the new Salted Caramel Cheesecake flavor throughout December till the end of the month, according to a news release from the university on Wednesday. The last new flavor created by the creamery was White Out in 2018.

When you dig into the ice cream you can expect to taste cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a salted caramel swirl that has “pillows” of graham cracker cheesecake.

Creamery Manager Tom Davis said that they were looking to get more cheesecake flavors and settled on a specialty one for the holidays.

“We wanted to expand our line of cheesecake flavors, which includes strawberry and blueberry, with a new one fitting for the holiday season,” Davis said. “We hope customers craving rich and festive flavors will enjoy this taste of a salted caramel cheesecake in a bowl or cone!”

For those wanting to try the new flavor, you can find it in the creamery, order it online or find it at Penn State Food Service locations. Fans of the Peppermint Stick flavor will also see it return to the store.

Store hours for the shop are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Due to Penn State’s upcoming winter break, hours are selected to change. You can find it inside the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building on Curtin Road.

More information about the new flavor and also the creamery’s hours can be found online at its website.

People all across Pennsylvania come to visit Penn State Berkey Creamery, the largest university creamery in the United States.