UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State students, faculty, staff and residents are invited to attend a free Biking in the Centre Region workshop in University Park.

On Thursday, July 27, attendees will learn about bike paths and routes in the Centre Region along with state and local rules of the road. Transportation Services and the Centre Region Council of Governments will also explain how to choose a bike and offer other local biking tips.

The workshop will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penn State Bike Den along White Course Drive. Anyone wanting to attend is required to RSVP through the Penn State Transportation Services website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about campus biking programs at Penn State can be found here.