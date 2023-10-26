UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another fraternity has been suspended by Penn State University over hazing allegations.

The Psi Chapter of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity was suspended Oct. 24 by the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response. This comes after a comprehensive investigation revealed widespread hazing behavior partaken in by the fraternity over the past several years.

The suspension is indefinite and the fraternity may not request to have suspension lifted sooner than fall 2028.

Phi Kappa Sigma has subsequently lost all privileges as a recognized student organization and is prohibited from participating in, attending or organizing any functions, activities or events, including all university-wide events.

The fraternity was issued an interim suspension on Sept. 27 which remained in place throughout the student conduct process. A minimum four-year suspension was initially issued on Oct. 10 after the chapter was found in violation of university policies and the fraternity’s appeal of this decision was denied.

This is the second time Phi Kappa Sigma was found in violation of the University’s Anti-Hazing Policy (AD98). They previously were found in violation in 2018 and the investigation determined that attempts to address on-going concerns were unsuccessful and hazing has persisted since that time.