STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State students, staff and community members gathered to bring awareness to the War in Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day.

The Penn State Ukrainian Society and the nonprofit, Sister’s Sister organized the event. It was held at the Allen Street Gates.

Organizers at the event said it wasn’t just to raise awareness for the war, but a way to show refugees who have fled Ukraine that they are welcome in the State College community.

“We have a scholars at risk program that is sponsoring Ukrainian scholars here at Penn State,” Penn State Professor Catherine Wanner said. “We have a great deal of support here in State College for Ukrainians and this heroic and tragic fight that they are mounting in Ukraine right now.”

The State College community is also showing its support with a new mural at Executive Offices II located at 1402 S. Atherton Street.