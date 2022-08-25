STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– In the sports world, Penn State makes money off of ticketing, merchandise, and even sponsorships however a new revenue source may be in place for them.

According to university spokesperson Lisa Powers, there is a possibility that alcohol will be sold inside Beaver Stadium, however plans are still being worked out.

Currently, alcohol is only allowed to be consumed in enclosed suites and boxes in Beaver Stadium.

The university would need multiple approvals, including one from the Board of Trustees, before proceeding with any other planning.

“The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under consideration and we have been putting plans in place for this possibility,” Powers said. “The University will need to secure Board of Trustees and other necessary approvals before proceeding.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Penn State’s home opener for football is against Ohio on Sept. 10 and no word was given if the university planned to implement sales before this or during any other game for the 2022 season.