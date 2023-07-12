The LaunchBox aims to bring new, technology-focused businesses to the region.

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $100,000 endowment has been created in collaboration with the Symmco Foundation to support Penn State DuBois’s LaunchBox initiative to bring new businesses and innovations to the area.

The funding will go toward educating local entrepreneurs, providing seed grant opportunities to local innovators and assisting with new equipment purchases for the North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox and Idea Lab, according to a Penn State news article.

The LaunchBox’s goal is to attract entrepreneurs to the region to brainstorm and build high-technology businesses, according to Penn State DuBois.

The Symmco Foundation — the community outreach arm of Cambria County solutions innovator Symmco, Inc. — donated $50,000 toward the initiative. Penn State matched that amount to establish the total endowment of $100,000, according to Penn State DuBois.

According to John Bean, co-trustee of the Symmco Foundation and chairman of Symmco Group, Inc., the LaunchBox is a “platform for ideas that will grow to provide jobs and economic benefit to the community.”

The LaunchBox was created in 2019 to help with business plan development, assist with grant application and provide educational and workforce training at no cost to individuals, according to Penn State. The Idea Lab in particular innovates solutions for local businesses.

The Idea Lab also offers students, faculty, staff and community members 3D printers and commercial vinyl printers to use for creating prototypes, among other functions.

The Penn State DuBois LaunchBox has served more than 14,700 clients and 42 start-ups in the past four years, according to Penn State

Those interested in learning more about how the NCPA LaunchBox can help local businesses and individuals can reach out to Brad Lashinsky at 814-375-4704 or bwl128@psu.edu. You can also visit the NCPA LaunchBox website for more information.