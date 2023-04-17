CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois celebrated Earth Day a little early this year on campus on Monday, April 17.

The celebration featured educational exhibits and numerous local organizations and businesses that showcased their sustainability efforts.

The event was free to attend and open to the public. The event was sponsored by the Wildlife Society and the Green Team at Penn State DuBois.

This is the first time the event was held since 2019 because of the COVID Pandemic. Located at the newly renovated PAW Center the event showed people ways to help the environment and ways they can be affecting the climate.

“Everybody needs to be concerned about the environment, just the way the world’s been going with climate change,” Michele Joseph, Information Resources and Services Support Specialist said.

In addition to many other things, the PA WoodMobile made a stop at the event this year. PA WoodMobile is a traveling exhibit that provides interactive experiences about Pennsylvania forests, the sustainable forest products industry, how products are made, and the threats that are present in our forests today, such as invasive insects, plants, and diseases.

“One of the things that we do have here is the PA WoodMobile,” Joseph said. “They get to see how different trees are made into different things and what the different trees look like. Some of the different organizations that are here are Anderson Creek Watershed, Soul Platter Cafe and Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority.”

Guests were also able to make a smoothie using a pedal bike rather than using a traditional blender. Door prizes were also given out while attendees learned more about the environment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Environmental education is really important,” Karter Witmer, Junior Student and Student Chapter of Wildlife Society said. “Without environmental education, I feel like the common day and especially like higher education campuses, a lot of those issues kind of go by the wayside. And it’s important to raise awareness on environmental, environmental education issues, things like climate change and sustainability in general. So for me, as a member of the Wildlife Society is important to be here to help support educating and just promoting it.”