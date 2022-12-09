CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday at Penn State DuBois high schoolers across Western Pennsylvania had the chance to compete in A DECA competition for a place to move on to states in February at Hershey.

DECA is organized into two unique student divisions each with programs designed to address the learning styles, interests, and focus of its members. The High School Division includes more than 173,000 members in 3,200 schools. The Collegiate Division includes over 4,000 members in 200 colleges and universities.

Brockway, Dubois, McDowell, Ridgway, Smethport, St. Marys, and Waren were the schools in attendance.

“I know today is your first big competition but there has been a lot of participation in the Chapter Officer Summit at Seven Springs in June by St. Marys, the sports and entertainment conference with the 76ers in November by DuBois, and the power trip in November by Ridgway,” District One Representative, Isabelle Ehrensberger said. “Today you are all here to take your game to the next level.”

With a 75-year history, DECA has impacted the lives of more than ten million students, educators, school administrators, and business professionals since it was founded in 1946. DECA’s programs and activities have constantly evolved with the latest technology and cutting-edge educational research.

DECA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization with more than 177,000 members in all 50 United States, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany. The United States Congress, the United States Department of Education and state, district, and international departments of education authorize DECA’s programs.