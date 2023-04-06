CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois’s LaunchBox program hosted a public event on Thursday, April 6 to talk about manufacturing and what students are doing.

The LaunchBox program details the ins and outs of manufacturing and how it benefits entrepreneurs and current businesses. Faculty and staff want the students and the community to see what is happening at the facility and how it can help local industries.

One focus at Penn State DuBois is additive manufacturing, which uses data computer-aided-design (CAD) software or 3D object scanners to direct hardware to deposit material, layer upon layer, in precise geometric shapes.

As its name implies, additive manufacturing adds material to create an object. By contrast, when you create an object by traditional means, it is often necessary to remove material through milling, machining, carving, shaping or other means.

The campus and Cimquest partnered to demonstrate leverage Reverse Engineering, Inspection, and 3D Printing solutions to keep businesses ahead of the innovation curve.

Cimquest is the leading resource for a complete range of products and services. Since 1990, Cimquest has been a leading resource providing CAD/CAM solutions to design, engineering, and manufacturing professionals with exceptional service and innovative solutions.

The LaunchBox program comes from a $30,000,000 initiative in 2015 that redefined the university’s land grant mission to include entrepreneurship and innovation programs, tools and resources.

The program is comprised of 21 LaunchBoxes and innovation spaces embedded within Commonwealth campus communities across the state. Each innovation space provides a wide array of no-cost resources needed by entrepreneurs and innovators.

At Penn State, DuBois students have the opportunity to create prototypes as well as research and develop from the technology. They also get to learn about the benefits the technology has.

The LaunchBox program is located at the idea lab on campus. Here there are multiple different technological machines that help students understand different manufacturing techniques.

“We have 13 3D printers 3 different types of traditional filament-based FDM printers, resin printers that are a liquid and we have nylon powder which is similar to powdered metal. Augmented reality and virtual reality and laser engraving,” Brad Lashinsky Director of North Central PA LaunchBox said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Augmented reality is an enhanced, interactive version of a real-world environment achieved through digital visual elements, sounds, and other sensory stimuli via holographic technology.

“With the way that the world is going additive manufacturing is becoming more prevalent within the industry. And really showcasing what technology can do with additive manufacturing over subtractive manufacturing is a great benefit to these companies to help streamline the process of developing products,” Lashinsky said.

“The campus has a lot to showcase but one of the goals we have is really to help with our local industries especially manufacturing in this case.” Chancellor Jungwoo Ryoo said.