DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Parents and students at Penn State DuBois will have the opportunity to apply for federal student aid during a FASFA Completion Night.

The event is on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have experienced professionals on hand to help those looking to apply for assistance.

Information will also be provided about financial aid, the types of funds available and timelines for applying. Participants attending are also asked to bring their tax and financial information.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling (814) 375-4720.