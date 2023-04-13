DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) —The annual DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF) Lion Wine and Cheese Fundraiser takes places Saturday and there are still tickets available.

The annual fundraiser is to support Penn State DuBois student services, activities, events and athletics. Each year the fundraiser includes tons of fun things for the public to do.

There will be wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, hors d’oeurves and desserts along with a live auction, basket raffles and other “games of chance.”

Tickets are $50 per person and doors at the PAW Center open at 6:30 p.m. on April 15. There is also a table sponsorship opportunity available for $500 that includes seating and an event entry fee for 10 people. Tickets can be purchased online.

This year, some of the auction items include a Tennessee whisky adventure, a regional airplane ride, a 30-minute facial once a month for a year, round trip tickets for two from DuBois Regional Airport to either Pittsburgh International or Dulles International, an elk wagon ride for up to 22 people, a dinner at the Maple Shade Mansion and a variety of different sports memorabilia.

The Lion Wine and Cheese is organized annually by the DEF, the advisory board for Penn State DuBois, made up of business and community leaders who are invested in offering the best in higher education to individuals in Central Pennsylvania.