CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State DuBois is hosting a family night filled with fun activities for families to enjoy.

The fall family fun night is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the PAW Center. Families can enjoy a safe trick-or-treat while also doing crafts.

There will also be food and games available throughout the night. At 7:15 p.m. there will be a showing of the hit children’s film Encanto.

No registration is required for the event. The PAW Center is located at 1 College Pl in DuBois.