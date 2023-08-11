UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is expanding a portion of its Applied Research Laboratory and the plan could mean an expansion at Innovation Park.

According to a University Spokesperson, university personnel recently gave a preliminary look into a master plan for the laboratory’s future at a College Township council meeting earlier this week.

They say that plan includes a possible expansion at Innovation Park that could be in the cards, but no specific projects or target dates have been chosen.

You can read the full statement from the University Spokesperson below.