CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime Penn State football fan is turning 104 years old and to celebrate this milestone she got a visit from some members of the team.

Jean DeWolfe has been a proud Penn State fan for almost 70 years.

On her 104th birthday, eight players from her favorite team surprised her to celebrate at Centre Care Nursing Home.

“Just really appreciative of the folks at Penn State and the athletic program and the football team to take the time and come not just for a photo opportunity but as you can see they’re engaging with her, talking with her,” Jean’s son Jim DeWolfe said.

Jean and her family are originally from Wyoming County, but blue and white runs in their blood. Her son, Jim is a Penn State graduate.

He and the staff at Centre Care reached out to Penn State to bring the players over for the party.

“I think it’s really great that our community is willing to come and support our residents, especially at a time like this,” Social Service Director Erin Castiglione said. “Turning 104 is a pretty big deal, so being able to share that with her family and with her has been so nice for our staff and our residents.”

The players gave her flowers and a Penn State football that was signed by the team.

“Just having someone support us for that long and to have lived for that long is incredible and crazy,” Safety Zakee Wheatley said. “It’s something that I want to be a part of, just having a longtime supporter like that’s still alive and still living here is crazy.”

Jean graduated from high school in 1936 and her family says she has been a Penn State fan for almost 70 years. Her love for the team started around the time when televisions first entered the market.

“For them to see a person that’s really followed the game for a while and connect with the community,” Jim said. “I think it’s a testimony not just what happens on the field but what happens off the field at Penn State.”