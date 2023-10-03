UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fraternity at Penn State has been suspended for four years after an investigation by the university found its students engaged in hazing.

According to the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response, the Delta Theta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. has been suspended until fall of 2027. The office said it found the chapter engaged in hazing which is a violation of the school’s Student Code of Conduct.

The fraternity was placed on interim suspension on Aug. 25 as the office investigated the allegations and the decision was upheld after an appeal. During the suspension, the chapter loses all privileges and cannot participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events.

“We hold the health and safety of students as our highest priority and take all allegations of hazing seriously. It is disappointing and concerning when, despite the legal obligations and educational efforts, groups violate our expectations,” Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dowhower said. “We urge all student organizations to understand that any attempt to demean, harass, injure or endanger any student who is simply trying to be a member of their organization is hazing. And all forms of hazing are against Penn State policy and against Pennsylvania law.”

According to Penn State’s policy and state law, hazing is prohibited and is defined as any action or situation that recklessly or intentionally endangers the mental or physical health or safety of a student.