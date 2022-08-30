CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the college’s website the Beta Alpha Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has been suspended.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24 the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response suspended the fraternity through the fall of 2025.

This suspension comes after the University Conduct Hearing Board found the chapter responsible for multiple and repeated violations of University policy over an extended period, including prohibited alcohol use and failure to comply.

The suspension means the chapter loses all rights and privileges as a recognized student organization and may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, including formal recruitment and University-wide events such as Homecoming and THON, or otherwise function as a registered organization at Penn State.

This suspension follows more than two years of repeated violations by the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter. Student Affairs staff, in partnership with staff from the International Fraternity, exhausted available resources and opportunities to assist the chapter in creating a safe, successful and sustainable fraternal organization.

The chapter declined to participate in the University hearing that was afforded to it, in which it could have pled its case and presented any mitigating information believed to be relevant. The international organization has been notified of the suspension.

It is not taking action to suspend the chapter at this time but states it will continue to work with the chapter and the University going forward.

“It is always regrettable to reach this juncture in our relationship with a recognized student organization, but it is especially regrettable when the organization has a long and meaningful history at Penn State,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs said. “I am confident that our staffs in Fraternity and Sorority Life and Student Accountability and Conflict Response have done all they can to address these issues constructively. Our commitment to student safety and the sustainability and success of our fraternity and sorority community requires that we respond effectively to groups that refuse to follow our reasonable expectations and processes, and that is all we are doing in this instance.”

The chapter has shared with the University that it intends to operate independently and without University recognition or oversight. The University does not support groups operating independently and strongly discourages students from maintaining or seeking membership with this organization or interacting with this organization in any way.