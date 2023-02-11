UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Each Penn State Hockey game is filled with excitement and joy, but Saturday’s game met a little more as money was being raised for a local sled hockey team.

Penn State hosted its first annual sled hockey classic and invited the Happy Valley Coyotes sled hockey team for a scrimmage.

Admission to the match was free, but fans were encouraged to donate to the Coyotes.

The Coyotes use Pengula Ice Arena, home of Penn State Hockey, for their practices every Sunday. Sometimes the PSU players join, which gave them the idea for the scrimmage.

“They really got into it and one of the players, Dylan, kind of put this together so that we could kind of showcase what we do and also hopefully raise a little bit of money for our team,” Sara Becker, Happy Valley Coyotes player, said.

Don’t be fooled though, while the Coyotes might play sled hockey, the game is just as fast and hard-hitting, just ask Penn State’s head coach Guy Gadsowsky.

“I’ve been on sleds a few times this year, a lot of players have as well,” Gadsowsky said. “And it’s a lot of fun but it’s really hard. So I’m not optimistic at how well they’re gonna do but they seem to be doing okay.”

Penn State forward Dylan Lugris said it’s tricky and he’s not as good as the Coyotes while also poking fun at one of his teammates.

“I think I’m decent, I’m nowhere near these guys, but hopefully I do better than Dan Jhanev does cause that guy, he doesn’t look good in the sled I’ll tell you that,” Lugris said.

The Coyotes went on to win the game in overtime but nobody was disappointed, everyone enjoyed the experience and Lugris hopes this becomes an annual tradition.

“Hopefully this becomes like an annual thing I think these people are a big part of our program and what we represent,” Lugris said. “I mean they are hard-working people and they really do inspire us.”

The Happy Valley Coyotes are a part of the Happy Valley Special Hockey Association which gives those unable to play hockey on organized teams the benefit of playing hockey together. For more information about the team, visit their Facebook page and website.