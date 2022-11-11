UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Penn State, students and alumni gathered Friday to pay tribute to those who have served and those who are serving in the armed forces.

“We celebrate those who are willing to protect and defend our freedoms,” PSU Student Veterans of America President, Brittany Keenan, said. “Veterans, make sure we keep honoring women and men, those who have worn or continue to wear the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

In a ceremony organized by the Penn State University Veterans Organization, the university honored Penn State Veterans as well as all who have served or are currently serving in the military.

“Throughout time, our youngest, brightest men and women, and their families, have shouldered the burden of service freely,” Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford said. “To defend our constitution and freedom around the world. To protect the innocent and defend those who are unable to defend themselves.”

Speakers shared stories from their time in the service and offered words of encouragement for the country’s next group of military leaders.

“You represent hope,” Tedford said. “The world you are entering into has an uncertain future. You will be challenged in ways you can’t imagine, but remember that the veterans that have gone before you have faced similar challenges and similar fears.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

On Nov. 12, the University will host its annual Military Appreciation Tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center at 12:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature food, entertainment, a resource fair and more for active duty, Guard and Reserve military members, veterans, and their families, as well as Gold Star families. Military members and veterans with valid proof of military service can get complimentary tickets at the door.