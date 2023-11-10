UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a ceremony organized by Penn State’s Office of Veterans Programs, the university is honoring Penn State veterans and all who have served or are currently serving in the military.

The 2023 ceremony, which is normally held on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. each year, was held a day earlier.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate the sacrifice that men and women of our great nation have made and continue to make daily,” Brittany Keenan, the President of Penn State’s Student Veterans of America said.

This year, Penn State is not only highlighting the work of members of the military but the families who support them during their darkest moments.

“Families embody strength, resilience and the willingness to confront pain, uncertainty and bravery while supporting their loved ones in the armed forces,” Keenan said.

The family of Sgt. Brian Clarkson, who was deployed to Iraq with the 442nd, knows this message all too well.

“My husband served in the Army, active duty for 11 years until January 2014 when he passed away,” Clarkson’s wife, Tina, said.

After his return to the United States, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a condition attributed to his proximity to burn pits in Iraq.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tina and her children, Carley, Kiera and Tanner, served as the keynote speakers for the Veterans Day Ceremony.

“This unexpected journey has taught me the value of self care and seeking support,” Carley said. “While I assumed the role of a caregiver, I realized my own well being was equally important. Recognizing the impact of my experience helped me to process my emotions and as I embark on my college journey, I carry with me the valuable lessons I learned from becoming a gold star child.”