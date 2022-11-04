STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is honoring the service of military members and veterans with a week of military appreciation events.

The ceremonies kicked off on November 4th at 6 p.m. PSU Veterans Affairs and Services unveiled and dedicated banners that are being displayed throughout downtown State College. Each featured veteran has a connection to Centre County and Penn State.

“We will unveil 23 banners,” Col. Eugene McFeely with PSU Veterans Affairs and Services said. “They’re gonna be placed on College and Beaver Avenues. They will be up for the entire month of November.”

Organizers are also holding the first-ever Penn State Military Appreciation Week concert featuring Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears and Cedric Burnside. The concert begins at 8 p.m. following the banner ceremony at the State Theatre.

“It’s a time to bring the community together and just have a better understanding about what it is to be a service member,” McFeely said. “What it is to serve and the sacrifices that these young men and women make every year, as well as their families, in service of our nation.”

All proceeds benefit the Penn State Military Student Fund.

“Students who have a financial need while pursuing their degrees at Penn State are given money toward their tuition to help them complete their academic pursuits,” McFeely said.

A full list of events is available on Penn State’s Military Appreciation website.