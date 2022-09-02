CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of Penn State Football’s first home game of the season, the university is updating its clear bag policy and increasing the permitted size.

Clear tote bags, sized 12′” x 6″ x 12″ or smaller, will be permitted. The university said this is to make the clear bag policy more fan-friendly and to align with policies in place for large events around the country.

“The bag policy that we’ve had in place has been set since the time of the Boston Marathon bombing,” Brian Bittner, director of emergency management for Penn State University Police and Public Safety said. “We felt it was time to go ahead and review that policy.”

Bittner said a committee comprised of athletics, performing arts, campus recreation, risk management and strategic communications representatives came together to work on the policy update.

“This committee worked on this process now for almost a year and a half,” Bittner said. “Intercollegiate athletics plans to put out a great deal of information around this bag policy.”

Bittner asked that attendees review the policies before arriving at Beaver Stadium.

“We prefer that you arrive without any kind of a bag,” Bittner said. “It speeds and expedites the entrance into Beaver Stadium.”

Metal detectors will still be present at Penn State Football games.

“Penn State University and intercollegiate athletics has made a pretty significant investment in metal detectors,” Bittner said. “There’s going to be more this season than there has been in the past.”

Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, Pegula Ice Arena, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and Recreation Hall

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or smaller are permitted.

Attendees are permitted to bring loose items, including: Coat Wristlet with or without a strap (no larger than 4″ x 6″ x 1″) Blanket Seat cushion that can be rolled and does not have pockets iPad or other mobile devices Camera (no camera bag) unless prohibited by the venue Binoculars (no case or bag)

All clear bags and patrons are subject to metal detection and/or bag inspection upon entering the venue.

Those patrons without bags will be able to bypass the bag and article check stations at most gates.

Prohibited bags include: Backpacks Fanny packs Purses String bags Diaper bags Messenger bags Camera bags Brief cases Roll bags Binocular cases Duffle bags Any other bags

Babies may be brought into athletic venues in a soft baby carrier or a sling. Rigid frame baby and toddler carriers are not permitted. Please note, a ticket is required for a baby at all athletics events.

Strollers are permitted in all athletic venues, except for Beaver Stadium.

There will be no restrictions on bags at the following facilities, however, bags may be subject to search upon entry to the facility: Penn State Field Hockey Complex, Indoor Tennis Center, Jeffrey Field, Panzer Stadium, Nittany Lion Softball Park, Holuba Hall, Multi-Sport Facility/Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, Nittany Lion Outdoor Track, White Building, Sarni Tennis Center, McCoy Natatorium and Blue and White Golf Courses.