UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Invent Penn State is offering $15,000 in grant money to further the work of area startups and nonprofits.

Invent Penn State’s Summer Founders Program is a 13-week program aimed at accelerating student startups by providing funding, mentorship and one-one-one coaching. Those participating in the program commit to working full-time during the duration on a venture of their choosing.

In order to apply, each entrepreneurial team must have at least one Penn State student working on the project.

Information sessions about the program and application process will be held for those looking to participate. The first session will be held on Jan. 17 and the second on Feb. 21, both from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend but is asked to register online prior.

Other important program dates to remember are: