JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to a concert in Johnstown that will feature Penn State songs sung by the university’s glee club.

At The Grand Halle on Broad Street, at 306 Broad Street, will be the Penn State Men’s Glee Club, being led by Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Penn State Dr. Christopher Kiver.

The 45-member ensemble will sing different university, folk and traditional songs from around the world during the performance. Works by Franz Biebl, William L. Dawson, and Byron J. Smith. “Earth Songs” by former Glee Club Director and Professor Emeritus Bruce Trinkley will be sung.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and tickets for general admission are $25, while seniors are $20 and students are $10. They can be purchased online.

Kiver, an England native, was the Director of Music at the University Baptist and Brethren Church in State College for 16 years, and he also founded and directed The Orpheus Singers. He has awards for his work, including the 2017 Penn State University’s President’s Award for Engagement with Students, the release reads.

In 1888 just one year after football began at the university, the Penn State Men’s Glee Club was founded, and since they have performed at venues across the United States as well in other parts of the world such as New Zealand and Iceland.

More information regarding the concert can be found on The Grand Halle on Broad Street’s website.