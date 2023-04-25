STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) –Penn State police have issued a “possible threat” warning for the community after off-campus sexual assaults were reported.

According to the university’s timely warnings page, University police received a report of sexual assaults at 3:17 p.m. April, 23.

Three individuals were reportedly assaulted at an unknown time that day at an off-campus fraternity located in the Borough of State College.

The University also offered these personal safety tips.

Personal Safety Tips

Perpetrators are responsible for sexual assaults. Perpetrators take advantage of vulnerability and seek opportunities to commit sexual assaults.

Sexual Assault is a second degree felony in the state of PA. Sentencing can include up to 10 years in prison, fines, and psychiatric treatment.

Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, get to a safe place and call for help.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the University community,” The University said. “It is the duty of the administration to warn of possible ‘dangerous conditions’ on or near the campus, and at affiliate organizations off campus; an ‘affirmative duty’ exists to warn persons associated with the University of possible peril at the hands of some third party or parties.”

Penn State Police continue to investigate these reports.