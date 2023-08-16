CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s President, Neeli Bendapuli, has accepted recommendations to reunite the university’s two separate accredited law schools.

Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law will now be merged into a single school called Penn State Dickson Law, with its primary location in Carlisle. The school will also have a presence at University Park, each campus having residential student cohorts, including J.D., LL.M. and S.J.D. students.

The recommendation to reunite was announced in Nov. 2022 and a panel was formed in January 2023 , composed of members from both schools, that met weekly to work collaboratively in developing recommendations for the future single law school.

“The panel developed a thorough analysis of the academic, staffing and financial facets of a single law school with two-campuses and presented a compelling vision for a law school that will be innovative in the evolving field of legal education and a leader in training future attorneys,” Bendapudi said.

The reuniting process is expected to take several years. The reunited school will focus on innovation and leadership, exploration of new ways to provide leading-edge law degrees and teaching models.

At this time, Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law remain separately accredited law schools and will be accepting applications for fall 2024 admissions.

For more information on the reuniting, visit Penn State University’s website.