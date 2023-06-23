UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, June 24 marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the release of its Dobbs decision which eliminated the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Lawmakers on both sides say the impact of the landmark decision is still being felt.

While the impact of this decision continues to make waves across the country, it’s not just in states who have created legislation to restrict abortion rights. It’s also being felt in Pennsylvania.

Penn State Professor Sarah Horvath said since the decision, the commonwealth is seeing increasing numbers for patients from surrounding states like West Virginia and Ohio that are in need of reproductive health care.

“Here in Pennsylvania, what we’ve seen is not a change in the legislative landscape ourselves, but really the legislative landscapes of the states around us are changing,” Horvath said. “Prior to the Dobbs decision, Pennsylvania was actually considered fairly hostle to abortion care. There are a lot of barriers and hoops that patients have to jump through in order to have access to care here. None of that has changed, it’s just that other places have put up further restrictions.”

Horvath added the influx of patients from surrounding states has impacted wait times for an abortion by 10 to 15%. With hospitals across the country shutting down Obstetric wings even before the Dobbs decision, the Penn State professor says it only deepened the inequities that were already existing in the field.

“Rural populations, populations with Medicaid or uninsured populations. Those that are already on the margins are going to be impacted the most,” Horvath said.

Horvath says the change in access to abortion-care is also having an effect on the next generation of trainees in the reproductive field.

“There’s also some evidence that folks outside of Obstetrics and Gynecology, outside of family medicine and the primary care specialties that we know would be impacted who may also see these bans and restrictions as real attacks on the patient-provider relationship,” Horvath said.